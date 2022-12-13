Cigna Investments Inc. New Reduces Stock Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,709 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in Mosaic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $378,000. CastleKnight Management LP grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 163,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,698,000 after acquiring an additional 83,400 shares in the last quarter. Clear Sky Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,748,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,784,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MOS opened at $47.26 on Tuesday. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $34.58 and a one year high of $79.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.72 and its 200-day moving average is $51.64. The company has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MOS. Mizuho decreased their target price on Mosaic from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Mosaic to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Mosaic from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Mosaic from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Mosaic from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.06.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

