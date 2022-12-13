Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 300 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,667,195,000 after buying an additional 184,047 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,219,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,814,408,000 after buying an additional 316,868 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,008,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $786,657,000 after buying an additional 96,432 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,104,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,453,000 after buying an additional 37,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 887,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,635,000 after buying an additional 18,702 shares in the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Insider Activity at Essex Property Trust

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $218.44 per share, with a total value of $109,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Essex Property Trust Price Performance

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $218.61 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $219.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.00. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.76 and a 1 year high of $363.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 159.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ESS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $219.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $324.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.47.

About Essex Property Trust

(Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.