Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 3,680 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,680 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 150.1% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the second quarter worth $43,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the second quarter worth $46,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 62.8% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the first quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.70.

Carnival Co. & Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $9.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.61. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $23.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 30th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.46). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 65.42% and a negative net margin of 73.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

