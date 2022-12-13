Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 620 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in J. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 14,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Jacobs Solutions

In related news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 51,130 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $6,396,363.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,447 shares in the company, valued at $78,994,019.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total value of $490,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,123 shares in the company, valued at $4,064,192.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 51,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $6,396,363.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 631,447 shares in the company, valued at $78,994,019.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of J opened at $121.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $106.78 and a one year high of $150.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.51 and a 200 day moving average of $123.45.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.03. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

J has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.20.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

Further Reading

