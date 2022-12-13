Cigna Investments Inc. New Trims Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MOH. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 412.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $353.06 on Tuesday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $249.78 and a one year high of $374.00. The company has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $340.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $320.11.

Insider Activity at Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 2.69%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky sold 30,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.74, for a total value of $10,426,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,942,196.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.50, for a total value of $848,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,259,194.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky sold 30,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.74, for a total value of $10,426,644.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 255,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,942,196.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 200,650 shares of company stock valued at $68,077,144 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.71.

Molina Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

Further Reading

