Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) CEO Sells $487,984.64 in Stock

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) CEO Robert S. Keane sold 17,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $487,984.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,433.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
CMPR stock opened at $27.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.44. The stock has a market cap of $730.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 1.54. Cimpress plc has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $75.40.
Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $703.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.78 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cimpress plc will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have issued reports on CMPR. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Cimpress from $76.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Cimpress from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st.
Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.
