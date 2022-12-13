Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) CEO Sells $487,984.64 in Stock

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) CEO Robert S. Keane sold 17,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $487,984.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,433.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CMPR stock opened at $27.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.44. The stock has a market cap of $730.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 1.54. Cimpress plc has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $75.40.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $703.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.78 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cimpress plc will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Cimpress by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,088,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,641,000 after acquiring an additional 437,814 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cimpress by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 604,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,801,000 after acquiring an additional 171,384 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Cimpress in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,521,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cimpress by 194.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 79,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 52,156 shares during the period. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cimpress by 238.9% in the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 59,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 41,800 shares during the period. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMPR. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Cimpress from $76.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Cimpress from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

