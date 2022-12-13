Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $139.25.
CLH has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group downgraded Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Clean Harbors from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd.
Clean Harbors Trading Up 1.7 %
CLH stock opened at $118.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.68. Clean Harbors has a 52 week low of $81.56 and a 52 week high of $125.41.
Insider Buying and Selling at Clean Harbors
In other Clean Harbors news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.45, for a total value of $4,818,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,089,109 shares in the company, valued at $372,083,179.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLH. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Clean Harbors by 112.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 149.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 153.9% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 132.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.
About Clean Harbors
Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.
