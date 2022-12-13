Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $139.25.

CLH has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group downgraded Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Clean Harbors from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd.

CLH stock opened at $118.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.68. Clean Harbors has a 52 week low of $81.56 and a 52 week high of $125.41.

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.41. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Clean Harbors will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Clean Harbors news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.45, for a total value of $4,818,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,089,109 shares in the company, valued at $372,083,179.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLH. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Clean Harbors by 112.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 149.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 153.9% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 132.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

