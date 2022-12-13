ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 8,679 Shares

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Rating) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 8,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.29 per share, with a total value of $245,528.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,818,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,449,410.47. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,208 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.25 per share, with a total value of $62,376.00.
- On Wednesday, December 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,947 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $84,844.13.
- On Monday, December 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 100 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.26 per share, with a total value of $3,026.00.
- On Friday, December 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 9,852 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.10 per share, with a total value of $296,545.20.
- On Tuesday, November 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 46,044 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.15 per share, with a total value of $1,388,226.60.
- On Friday, November 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,523 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.04 per share, with a total value of $45,750.92.
- On Tuesday, November 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 4,238 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.19 per share, with a total value of $127,945.22.
- On Friday, November 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 6,896 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.60 per share, with a total value of $211,017.60.
- On Monday, November 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 25,451 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.45 per share, with a total value of $774,982.95.
- On Thursday, November 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 6,268 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.44 per share, with a total value of $184,529.92.
ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
EMO opened at $28.75 on Tuesday. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a 12 month low of $19.61 and a 12 month high of $31.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.74.
ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,781 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,687 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 68,521.1% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 13,038 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 13,019 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $400,000.
ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Company Profile
ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund (EMO)
- Why the Cracker Barrel Selloff Looks Overcooked
- Coinbase Global Stock is a Falling Meat Cleaver
- It’s Still Too Soon to Shop for Kohl’s Stock
- Three Small-Cap Biotech Stocks to Consider Now
- What To Expect From The Q4 Earnings Reporting Season
Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.