ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 8,679 Shares

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Rating) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 8,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.29 per share, with a total value of $245,528.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,818,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,449,410.47. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,208 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.25 per share, with a total value of $62,376.00.

On Wednesday, December 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,947 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $84,844.13.

On Monday, December 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 100 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.26 per share, with a total value of $3,026.00.

On Friday, December 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 9,852 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.10 per share, with a total value of $296,545.20.

On Tuesday, November 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 46,044 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.15 per share, with a total value of $1,388,226.60.

On Friday, November 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,523 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.04 per share, with a total value of $45,750.92.

On Tuesday, November 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 4,238 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.19 per share, with a total value of $127,945.22.

On Friday, November 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 6,896 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.60 per share, with a total value of $211,017.60.

On Monday, November 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 25,451 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.45 per share, with a total value of $774,982.95.

On Thursday, November 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 6,268 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.44 per share, with a total value of $184,529.92.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

EMO opened at $28.75 on Tuesday. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a 12 month low of $19.61 and a 12 month high of $31.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.74.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This is a positive change from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,781 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,687 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 68,521.1% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 13,038 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 13,019 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $400,000.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

