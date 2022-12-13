Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Insider Sells $537,395.31 in Stock

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) insider Scott Stanley Erickson sold 29,511 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $537,395.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,523.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Scott Stanley Erickson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 9th, Scott Stanley Erickson sold 143,569 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $2,598,598.90.
CWAN opened at $18.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 10.50 and a current ratio of 10.50. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.23 and a fifty-two week high of $23.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.05 and its 200 day moving average is $15.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -916.50 and a beta of 0.47.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jeneq Management LP purchased a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the 1st quarter worth $517,000. Warburg Pincus LLC purchased a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the 1st quarter worth $697,679,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 9,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.56% of the company’s stock.
Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.
