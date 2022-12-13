Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) General Counsel Douglas James Kramer Sells 4,500 Shares

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 55,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,782,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Douglas James Kramer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 1st, Douglas James Kramer sold 15,655 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total transaction of $781,497.60.

On Tuesday, November 15th, Douglas James Kramer sold 4,500 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $251,955.00.

On Friday, November 11th, Douglas James Kramer sold 4,500 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00.

Shares of NET opened at $50.92 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.08 and its 200 day moving average is $54.16. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.37 and a fifty-two week high of $147.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of -72.74 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 5.35.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NET. Capital World Investors increased its position in Cloudflare by 50.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,046,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,462,000 after purchasing an additional 5,698,601 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cloudflare by 53.6% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 13,550,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731,354 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Cloudflare by 574.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,894,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,830 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Cloudflare by 30.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,448,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cloudflare by 5.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,299,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $80.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $150.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $98.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.04.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

