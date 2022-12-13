Coastwise Capital Group LLC Grows Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Coastwise Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,281 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 2.0% of Coastwise Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Coastwise Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% in the first quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 10,532 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,369 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1.1% during the second quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 3,482 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1.6% in the second quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fountainhead AM LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the second quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of MSFT opened at $252.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $344.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $239.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.46.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays set a $296.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $365.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

