Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.92.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Cognex from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen downgraded shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cognex from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Institutional Trading of Cognex

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 136.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognex Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $49.81 on Tuesday. Cognex has a 12 month low of $40.21 and a 12 month high of $80.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.76. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.17 and a beta of 1.58.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $209.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.24 million. Cognex had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 16.89%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cognex will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognex Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is an increase from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.14%.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

