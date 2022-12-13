Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,729.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,414 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,626 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.0% of Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LRT Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $939,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,993.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 70,644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,503,000 after acquiring an additional 67,270 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,017,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2,027.5% in the second quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 160,326 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,028,000 after purchasing an additional 152,790 shares during the period. Finally, Ervin Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $164,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,147,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 303,988 shares of company stock worth $11,164,283 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.6 %

Several research firms recently commented on AMZN. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $159.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $90.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $923.76 billion, a PE ratio of 83.11, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.87 and a 12-month high of $174.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading

