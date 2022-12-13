Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,356 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,769 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,356 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.5% of Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Copperleaf Capital LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 1.2% in the second quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 10,695 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its stake in Microsoft by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 114,612 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $29,436,000 after buying an additional 20,707 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $384,000. Corvex Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% in the second quarter. Corvex Management LP now owns 447,152 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $114,842,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 26.7% during the second quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 362,119 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $93,014,000 after purchasing an additional 76,363 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $252.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $239.24 and its 200-day moving average is $254.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $344.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.64.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

