Colony Group LLC Acquires 22,369 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 464.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,185 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,369 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 369.4% in the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 5,825 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in Fortinet by 315.6% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,966 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 3,771 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 518.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 40,544 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 257.1% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 5,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Fortinet by 395.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,995,764 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,998,500,000 after acquiring an additional 42,299,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Fortinet from $77.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.61.

Fortinet Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $53.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.91 billion, a PE ratio of 59.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.59 and a 200-day moving average of $55.72. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.61 and a 1-year high of $74.35.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 9,183.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $171,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,876 shares in the company, valued at $708,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

