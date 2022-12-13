Colony Group LLC Acquires 3,047 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Colony Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 456.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 434,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,013,000 after buying an additional 356,400 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,426,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,939,000 after buying an additional 43,286 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 16.6% in the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 40,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 5,813 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1.9% in the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 116,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 24.8% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 364,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,508,000 after purchasing an additional 72,353 shares in the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of IAU opened at $33.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.06. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $30.69 and a 1-year high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

