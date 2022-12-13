Colony Group LLC Acquires 3,123 Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,541 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IMO. ACG Wealth bought a new position in Imperial Oil in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Imperial Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the second quarter worth $69,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the second quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 36.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,268 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. 20.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IMO opened at $48.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.50. Imperial Oil Limited has a 12 month low of $31.71 and a 12 month high of $58.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.13. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 28.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Imperial Oil Limited will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.3226 dividend. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is presently 17.15%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IMO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$73.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$70.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$79.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.10.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

