Colony Group LLC Acquires 4,056 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Colony Group LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 21.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstraZeneca Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of AZN opened at $69.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.63. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $52.65 and a 12 month high of $71.70. The company has a market capitalization of $214.69 billion, a PE ratio of 103.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 4.52%. As a group, research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised AstraZeneca from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AstraZeneca from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 120 ($1.47) to GBX 118 ($1.45) in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9,176.44.

AstraZeneca Profile

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

