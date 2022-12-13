Colony Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST)

Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 79,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MUST. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 76.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 116.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF during the second quarter worth $202,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $265,000.

Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF Stock Performance

Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF stock opened at $20.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.75 and a 200-day moving average of $20.13. Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF has a one year low of $19.19 and a one year high of $22.77.

