Colony Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 56,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of United Bankshares by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of United Bankshares by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 74,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of United Bankshares by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,629,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $589,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473,671 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Bankshares by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 127,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after purchasing an additional 32,008 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in United Bankshares by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 208,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,323,000 after acquiring an additional 11,140 shares during the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at United Bankshares

In related news, Director J Paul Mcnamara sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $106,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,680,382.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Bankshares Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ UBSI opened at $40.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.11 and a 12 month high of $44.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.85 and a 200-day moving average of $38.24.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $273.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.31 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 33.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Bankshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on United Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

