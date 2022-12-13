Colony Group LLC Buys 8,848 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,848 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $46.52 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.97. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $57.10.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

