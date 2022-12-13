Colony Group LLC Buys 9,302 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 178.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,302 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Triumph Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2,218.8% during the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 40,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 38,275 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 216.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA LQD opened at $108.72 on Tuesday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $98.41 and a one year high of $133.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.02 and its 200-day moving average is $108.11.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

