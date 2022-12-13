Colony Group LLC Buys New Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 8,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,577,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in Snap-on by 35.1% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 70,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,845,000 after acquiring an additional 18,259 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on in the second quarter valued at $111,000. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in Snap-on by 6.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in Snap-on by 11.4% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Snap-on by 3.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 59,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,805,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Price Performance

SNA opened at $235.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $190.08 and a 1 year high of $245.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $226.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.84.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.29. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.57 earnings per share. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $1.62 dividend. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Snap-on from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 31,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.79, for a total value of $7,382,153.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 658,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,012,669.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Iain Boyd sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $835,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,489,880.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 31,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.79, for a total transaction of $7,382,153.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 658,765 shares in the company, valued at $154,012,669.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,076 shares of company stock valued at $9,421,588 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

