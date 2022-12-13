Colony Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Colony Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 961 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 323.7% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the second quarter worth $29,000. 69.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on APO. Bank of America upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.20.

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 1.9 %

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $64.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.87. The company has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.73. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.62 and a fifty-two week high of $75.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -28.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total value of $1,297,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 431,486 shares in the company, valued at $27,994,811.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Further Reading

