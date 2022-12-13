Colony Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Colony Group LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,951 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDX. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 172.5% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 5,838,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695,956 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 31,068.3% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,597,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 3,585,900 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 170.1% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,031,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,841,000 after buying an additional 1,279,398 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 454,028.2% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 467,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,809,000 after buying an additional 467,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 88.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 990,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,957,000 after buying an additional 464,607 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

FNDX opened at $54.93 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.11 and a 200 day moving average of $53.03. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $47.50 and a 52-week high of $60.29.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.