Colony Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Colony Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 28,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 30,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $75.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.29. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.07 and a 52 week high of $94.37.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

