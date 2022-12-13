Colony Group LLC Grows Holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK)

Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 206,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital in the second quarter valued at $83,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 12.0% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BRMK has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. B. Riley cut shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut Broadmark Realty Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Broadmark Realty Capital Stock Performance

Broadmark Realty Capital Cuts Dividend

Shares of Broadmark Realty Capital stock opened at $3.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.08. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $9.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.34%.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

