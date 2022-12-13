Colony Group LLC Grows Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 103.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,544,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,005,561,000 after buying an additional 2,312,118 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 11.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,457,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,727,966,000 after buying an additional 1,547,786 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 24,468.7% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407,594 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 405,935 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 44.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,073,407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $258,885,000 after buying an additional 329,299 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,754,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.27.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $249.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $243.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.44. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.03 and a fifty-two week high of $256.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.34.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 41.97%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.