Colony Group LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keystone Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 53,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 15,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $51.51 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.10 and its 200 day moving average is $49.42. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.06 and a fifty-two week high of $62.70.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

