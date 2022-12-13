Colony Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Unilever in the second quarter worth approximately $139,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Unilever by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 102,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,711,000 after purchasing an additional 16,986 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in Unilever by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 185,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Unilever by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 48,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $50.68 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.34. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $42.44 and a 12-month high of $54.35. The company has a market cap of $128.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.4211 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.66%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UL. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Unilever from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

