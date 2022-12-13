Colony Group LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Colony Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 160.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter valued at $27,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $2,531,512.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 284,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,538,293.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $28,014,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,551,185.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $2,531,512.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 284,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,538,293.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

ADM opened at $93.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $51.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.31 and a 200-day moving average of $85.87. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $63.04 and a 52-week high of $98.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.44. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $24.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on ADM shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

