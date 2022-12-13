Colony Group LLC Has $1.15 Million Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Colony Group LLC lessened its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 205.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 132.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,915,353.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TXN. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.70.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $177.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.92. The stock has a market cap of $161.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $196.74.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 44.21% and a return on equity of 63.68%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.99%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

