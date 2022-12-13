Colony Group LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,066 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NICE. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in NICE by 0.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in NICE by 30.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NICE during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in NICE by 28.8% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in NICE by 2.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 72,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,848,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the period. 64.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NICE alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NICE from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on NICE from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NICE from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on NICE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on NICE from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.38.

NICE Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NICE opened at $203.41 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $191.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.67. NICE Ltd. has a twelve month low of $164.65 and a twelve month high of $312.00. The company has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.12, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.41. NICE had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $554.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.49 million. Research analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About NICE

(Get Rating)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.