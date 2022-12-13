Colony Group LLC Has $1.25 Million Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Colony Group LLC lessened its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Rating) by 53.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,780 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 59.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,941,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,004 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 660.6% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 8,030,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,721,000 after buying an additional 6,974,786 shares during the last quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 1,784,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,248,000 after buying an additional 447,921 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 320.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,176,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,675,000 after buying an additional 897,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,466,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

BIL opened at $91.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.48. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52-week low of $91.37 and a 52-week high of $91.67.

