Colony Group LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Colony Group LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,681 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 16.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,507,815 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,228,875,000 after acquiring an additional 648,749 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at $161,590,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,824,943 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,031,753,000 after purchasing an additional 505,401 shares in the last quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth $114,725,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 251.9% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 331,612 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $121,115,000 after buying an additional 237,382 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on LULU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $434.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $343.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.92.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $328.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $333.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $313.93. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $414.88.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.04. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

