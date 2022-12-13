Colony Group LLC Has $1.32 Million Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Colony Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter worth $46,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 50.6% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 206.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RS has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $201.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.40.

Insider Transactions at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Performance

In related news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 6,569 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $1,403,860.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,413.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, President Karla R. Lewis sold 9,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.69, for a total value of $1,961,246.82. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 77,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,631,920.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 6,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $1,403,860.99. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,486 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,413.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,747 shares of company stock worth $5,198,208 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

RS opened at $204.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.87. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12-month low of $145.79 and a 12-month high of $216.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $198.62 and a 200-day moving average of $188.63.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.20 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 29.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 28.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.45%.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

(Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.