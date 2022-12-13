Colony Group LLC Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Colony Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 82.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 59,663 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,521,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,651,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,973 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,338,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,753,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,646 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 6.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,876,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,894,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112,764 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 9.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,591,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $921,081,000 after purchasing an additional 758,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,481,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $909,319,000 after buying an additional 29,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $38,831.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,518,390.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Duke Energy Price Performance

DUK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.27.

NYSE DUK opened at $102.32 on Tuesday. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.76 and a 12-month high of $116.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.42 and its 200-day moving average is $102.55. The company has a market capitalization of $78.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 81.05%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

