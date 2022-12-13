Colony Group LLC Has $1.39 Million Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Colony Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,277 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,293 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.7% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.6% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.5% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $204.00 to $198.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.75.

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.45, for a total transaction of $42,612.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,439 shares in the company, valued at $15,926,677.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.45, for a total transaction of $42,612.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,926,677.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $7,733,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 602,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,196,414.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 236,750 shares of company stock worth $38,136,603. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CDNS opened at $166.09 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $159.12 and its 200-day moving average is $163.70. The company has a market cap of $45.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.48, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.09. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.32 and a 1-year high of $194.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 33.19%. The firm had revenue of $902.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

