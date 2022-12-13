Colony Group LLC Increases Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,833 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,803,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,151,576,000 after purchasing an additional 793,433 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,249,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,496,807,000 after buying an additional 695,215 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 95,066.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,983,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,236,769,000 after buying an additional 14,968,178 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.9% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,595,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $949,535,000 after acquiring an additional 388,308 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.3% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,535,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $943,403,000 after acquiring an additional 174,567 shares during the last quarter. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Performance

NYSE CP opened at $79.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1 year low of $65.17 and a 1 year high of $84.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 8.77%. Analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 22.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.86.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

