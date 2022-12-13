Colony Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,030,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,829 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,282,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,221,000 after acquiring an additional 484,517 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,278,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,237,000 after acquiring an additional 281,875 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,201,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,728,000 after acquiring an additional 293,865 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,341,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,500,000 after acquiring an additional 36,185 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $123.77 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.99 and a 200 day moving average of $119.52. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $105.59 and a 12 month high of $133.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a $1.346 dividend. This represents a $5.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

