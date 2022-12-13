Colony Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 128.5% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 18.8% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 9,752.8% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 150,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,708,000 after acquiring an additional 149,218 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 6.5% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 495,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,849,000 after acquiring an additional 30,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 13.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 178,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,316,000 after acquiring an additional 20,946 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total value of $206,118.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,909.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $99.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.38 and a 12 month high of $163.12.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.38. Qorvo had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 22.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QRVO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Qorvo from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas began coverage on Qorvo in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Qorvo from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.78.

Qorvo Profile

(Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

Featured Articles

