Colony Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in Hologic by 39.9% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 41,333 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 11,790 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 284,394 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,708,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the second quarter valued at about $557,000. Pavadi Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Hologic by 18.9% during the second quarter. Pavadi Capital LLC now owns 77,438 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,366,000 after buying an additional 12,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Hologic during the second quarter worth about $878,000. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $1,054,512.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,193,797.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $1,054,512.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 126,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,193,797.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total transaction of $2,047,780.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 168,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,860,017.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hologic Stock Performance

HOLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen lowered their price target on Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hologic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.92.

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $75.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.12. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $80.49.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.20. Hologic had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The business had revenue of $953.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hologic

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Featured Stories

