Colony Group LLC Increases Stock Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in IDEX by 3.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 97,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in IDEX by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 29,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IDEX in the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of IDEX by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Livingston Satterthwaite sold 3,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.69, for a total value of $684,771.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,946,634.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Livingston Satterthwaite sold 3,075 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.69, for a total value of $684,771.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,946,634.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William K. Grogan sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $42,529.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,441,910.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,766 shares of company stock worth $2,097,044 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on IDEX from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of IDEX to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.75.

IEX opened at $240.01 on Tuesday. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $172.18 and a 52 week high of $243.51. The company has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $222.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.13. IDEX had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.79%.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

