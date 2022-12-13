Colony Group LLC Lowers Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Colony Group LLC cut its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 5.8% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 3.4% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 1.4% in the first quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 72.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $377.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $372.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $350.84. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $228.19 and a 1-year high of $401.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.63.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.13 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $70.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.66 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 267.09% and a net margin of 0.76%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 24.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 15.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MCK shares. Argus boosted their price objective on McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen lifted their target price on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $409.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total transaction of $4,202,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.79, for a total value of $949,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,762.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total value of $4,202,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,733 shares of company stock valued at $9,577,228. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About McKesson

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.



