Colony Group LLC Lowers Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Colony Group LLC cut its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 19,622 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,904,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,685,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,643 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,437,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,467,984,000 after purchasing an additional 755,657 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 12.4% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 19,105,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $906,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,333 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Truist Financial by 2.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,142,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $765,627,000 after buying an additional 326,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Truist Financial by 1.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,294,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $810,526,000 after buying an additional 221,798 shares in the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Trading Up 3.3 %

TFC opened at $43.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $68.95.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 47.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $48.50 to $47.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.09.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.