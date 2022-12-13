Colony Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Colony Group LLC reduced its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 60,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at $1,205,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 107.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares during the last quarter. 64.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

W. P. Carey Trading Up 0.7 %

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

WPC opened at $79.44 on Tuesday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $67.76 and a one year high of $89.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.065 per share. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 168.25%.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

