Colony Group LLC Makes New $1.82 Million Investment in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 66,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 3,499.6% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 892,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 867,735 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 197.9% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPIP opened at $26.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.76 and a 200-day moving average of $26.92. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $25.28 and a 12 month high of $31.52.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.