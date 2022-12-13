Colony Group LLC Makes New Investment in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 79,896 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,158 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 38,246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 155,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock opened at $18.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 42.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.01. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.59 and a 52-week high of $23.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.26.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions ( NASDAQ:MDRX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $151.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.79 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MDRX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Argus raised shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

In other news, Director David B. Stevens sold 43,134 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $796,684.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,384 shares in the company, valued at $598,132.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Tejal Vakharia sold 8,642 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $159,185.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 222,604 shares in the company, valued at $4,100,365.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Stevens sold 43,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $796,684.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,132.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,776 shares of company stock worth $1,137,271 over the last three months. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

