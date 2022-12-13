Colony Group LLC Purchases 191 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 135.5% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1,017.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of SUSA stock opened at $86.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.80. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a one year low of $73.86 and a one year high of $106.97.

