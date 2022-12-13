Colony Group LLC Purchases 2,946 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OTIS. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 735.1% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 69.5% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 128.5% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

OTIS opened at $80.54 on Tuesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.49 and a fifty-two week high of $88.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.82 and its 200 day moving average is $72.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.86%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OTIS. Argus cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays cut shares of Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

